In addition to adding the ability to tell customers how to pay for purchases outside the Apple ecosystem, the global changes will include the ability to charge a larger range of prices for apps and in-app purchases, including subscriptions. Apple said it would also create a $100 million fund to help small developers in the U.S. There will be more information about rejections in its app review process, and the company will begin issuing an App Store transparency report that includes information such as how many apps were rejected.