Just two weeks after Holmes’s interview with Shriver, the Wall Street Journal published an article saying the technology wasn’t working as advertised. Prosecutors echo that in the charges brought against Holmes, saying the Edison could consistently perform only a few tests. Most — including some of those performed in Theranos clinics in Walgreens — were instead run on traditional lab equipment, sometimes with samples that were too diluted and prompted inaccurate results, according to the charges and reporting.