Turn on low power mode on your phone if it’s an option. On iPhones, go to Settings, Battery, and toggle on Low Power Mode so it’s green. On many Android phones, you can swipe down from top of the screen to see your notifications, and swipe down one more time to find a shortcut to the phone’s battery saver mode. Meanwhile, some recent Samsung phones offer even more aggressive ways to preserve battery life — go to Settings, then Battery and Device Care, Battery, and finally Power Saving mode to tweak these options as needed.

Avoid draining activities. Don’t use your phone as a WiFi hotspot for other people, don’t watch streaming videos and close any apps running in the background that might be using location. Turn off notifications you don’t need. If you’re in a safe place, you can turn off GPS to stretch the battery life.

WiFi is less draining than cellular connections, so use it whenever possible. If you don’t need to be in immediate contact with anyone, you can even turn on Airplane mode for maximum power saving. (Unless you’re planning on leaving your phone off for a long period of time, it’s better not to turn it off completely.)

Turn off Background App Refresh on iPhones. Go to Settings, General, Background App Refresh. If you have an Android phone, search in your settings for a feature called Data Saver and turn it on — it will prevent all apps except the ones you’ve selected from sending or receiving data in the background.

Avoid phone calls, and especially video calls, in favor of texts when possible.