The Washington Post found multiple examples of misinformation on the site touting use of the horse formulation to treat covid-19. Previously, customers have used the site to give a wink and a nod to products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, which is not allowed on the site, The Post has reported. And conspiracy theorists latched onto book reviews to spread misinformation, for example in 2015, raging that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax in comments of books on the massacre.