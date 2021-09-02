But the path to traditional stardom for the creators who have made their names on the Internet is littered with failures. After being named one of the most influential people on the Internet by Time magazine in 2015, Vine star Brittany Furlan embarked on an acting career that still hasn’t taken off. YouTuber Tyler Oakley has tried several different paths to the mainstream — including competing in “The Amazing Race” — but is still known mostly for his vlogging. Fellow YouTuber Jack Maynard broke free from the Internet by going on the U.K. reality show “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!” only to be removed after his past offensive tweets surfaced. “AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer,” a reality show about a group of TikTokers trying to become famous on the app, has an astoundingly low 1.7/10 rating on IMDb.