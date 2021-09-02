Russian advocates of Internet freedom denounced the move. “The authorities’ demand to remove the app from AppStore and Google Play Store is more evidence of the current scorched earth policy to kill any opposition thought, word, movement or competition. It is clear that it is illegitimate, unauthorized, anti-constitutional,” said Artyom Koslyuk of the group Roskomsvoboda. “The authorities believe that the Smart Voting site is a threat to security.”
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his allies have made liberal use of U.S.-based Internet services in their opposition to the government, exposing government corruption on YouTube, denouncing inhumane prison conditions on Instagram, and rallying support for opposition legislative candidates on iPhone and Android apps.
But this adept use of technology has generated an equally aggressive backlash from Russia’s government censors, who’ve demanded wide-ranging takedowns of opposition material online on the grounds that it is “extremist.” That’s put Silicon Valley in the middle of a pitched political battle in a country that’s both increasingly authoritarian and an important market for the companies.
Censors ordered Google and Apple to block distribution of the app, built by Nalvany’s political allies to help opposition voters know how to cast their ballots in this month’s legislative elections.
Google took no apparent action. Apple, however, forwarded an Aug. 16 email from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s Internet censor, to a Navalny aide, urging him to contact the censor to resolve the matter, according to a copy of the communication obtained by The Washington Post.
Navalny’s team replied to Apple a few days later, calling the government demand “an illegal and arbitrary act of censorship” that was part of a “campaign of political repression.” But the opposition heard nothing immediate back from the company for several days. During this time, Apple’s App Store stopped providing updates to the app, raising fears among opposition figures that it might get pulled from the store altogether, said opposition and digital rights activists with direct knowledge of the events.
Apple did not remove the app and resumed updating it on Monday, shortly after opposition leaders made another plea to Apple through a human rights group acting as an intermediary. But the episode, not previously reported, underscored the high stakes surrounding access to social media and other technological tools. Opposition activists have few other means to reach voters; traditional news and information channels are tightly controlled by Putin’s government.
Roskomnadzor reacted on Thursday, threatening fines if Apple and Google did not remove the app from their online stores. In a statement quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax, the censor said “it has demanded that the AppStore and Google Play stop distributing the application of an organization that has been branded as extremist and banned in Russian territory.”
The report said the companies could be subject to “initial fines” of 4 million rubles, about $55,000. Though a pittance to some of the world’s richest, most profitable companies, most technology companies seek to strike a balance between complying with local laws and hewing to their own global standards regarding access to information.
The increasingly aggressive actions by the censors has opposition figures and digital rights activists worried that still more action, including possible cyberattacks, could be coming ahead of the three-day election for members of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.
Russia’s censorship office did not reply to a Washington Post request for comment. Apple and Google declined to comment about government demands that the apps be removed.
Russia’s battle to quash the app is a key part of its election strategy — and also a potential watershed battle in its efforts to control the Internet and hinder the spread of dissent and democratic ideas, say government critics.
“They made it very clear that the single most important thing for them in regard to this upcoming election is to block this technology because it’s the only thing that could prevent their plans of ensuring an entirely predictable and submissive Duma from being elected,” said Leonid Volkov, a senior adviser to Navalny.
With Duma election weeks away, most opposition candidates who could pose a real threat to Putin’s governing party, United Russia, have been barred by the government from running. Authorities barred a prominent independent election observer group as well, and video surveillance in voting stations has been canceled.
These flaws leave no doubt about a victory for Putin’s United Russia party, critics say. But a variety of conditions have weakened the party’s support, including long-simmering anger over increases to the pension age, rising food prices, pervasive corruption, inequality, the covid-19 pandemic and raging wildfires in Siberia and elsewhere.
The Russian censorship office also has sent takedown requests to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok over allegedly extremist and illegal content. The Chinese-owned TikTok removed large amounts of anti-government content, winning praise from Russian government officials, Bloomberg News reported in April. The company and its parent, ByteDance, did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.
Vladislav Zdolnikov of GlobalCheck, which monitors Internet accessibility in Russia, said government efforts to restrict global technology giants were gaining speed as it worked to build a “sovereign Internet,” capable of disconnecting from the global web, following the example of China’s Great Fire Wall. Russia was able to disconnect its Internet from the global web during tests in July and July Russian media reported, offering little detail of the scope of the exercise.
Blocking the opposition apps on leading mobile operating systems is an extension of policies aimed at controlling information that might weaken Putin or embolden his opponents, such as Navalny, who was poisoned in Tomsk, Siberia, last year while visiting the city to publicize his “Smart Voting” campaign. The app is designed to be part of the Smart Voting effort.
Zdolnikov said authorities also are disrupting the Smart Voting app using “Deep Packet Inspection” technology, which allows granular analysis of Internet flows and the blocking of objectionable content. He predicted authorities would redouble their efforts during three days of voting in elections this month through legal and technical tactics, hobbling the functioning of Smart Voting.
“I am sure that [government censors] will be blocking the app 24/7, and I believe that it will not be working stably,” said Zdolnikov. “For the three days of the election there will be interruptions and the app may accessible 20 percent of 30 percent of the time. app ensure that, Navalny’s team will have to work 24 hours a day.”
Russian censors have blocked 49 Navalny-linked websites — amid many other measures to curb Internet freedom, silence dissent and pressure international social media giants to tow Russia’s line. These include threats to block social media giants such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for restricting some Russian state media content, throttling Twitter for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, and repeated fines on Google and others for refusing to store users’ data on Russian servers.
It has also called on YouTube to remove Navalny’s channel, with 6.5 million subscribers and demanded that other platforms disable the accounts of Navalny and associates. So far the platforms have not complied with government demands.
Russia has threatened to block YouTube, where Navalny’s channel still pumps out damaging exposes of public corruption by Putin allies while the platform restricts some content on pro-Kremlin channels. Russia hopes to popularize its own version of YouTube, RuTube.
For two years, Russian authorities tried to block the messaging app Telegram for refusing to share encryption keys with Russian security services but failed. Russian independent media, activists and opposition figures thrive on Telegram news channels. A company spokesman did not reply to a request for comment from The Post.
The Russian state, meanwhile, has used social media, particularly Facebook, to spread disinformation about Navalny and his organization, Volkov said.