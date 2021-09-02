The increasingly aggressive actions by the censors has opposition figures and digital rights activists worried that still more action, including possible cyberattacks, could be coming ahead of the three-day election for members of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. They also expressed concern about the possibility of localized Internet blackouts near the election to hobble political organizing, and they complained that a copyright lawsuit filed this week is a thinly veiled effort to attack the Nalvany app through other means.