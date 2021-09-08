SAN JOSE, Calif. — Opening statements kick off Wednesday in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the blood-testing start-up founder who allegedly failed to deliver on promises of running hundreds of tests off just a finger prick of blood.

Holmes, 37, faces criminal charges in federal court here for allegedly defrauding investors and patients by misleading them about the success of her blood-testing company Theranos. Prosecutors will try to prove that Holmes knowingly made misleading statements about how well Theranos’ portable blood-testing lab worked, and how financially successful the company was.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The former entrepreneur started Theranos when she was just 19 years old and a student at Stanford, eventually growing it to 800 employees before media investigations revealed a dysfunctional workplace and erratic technology.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Holmes is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $3 million fine.
  • Holmes’ defense team is likely to argue, in part, that she was abused and controlled by her former boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who served as an executive at Theranos starting in 2009. Balwani has disputed the allegations.
  • Theranos shuttered in 2018 after a rocky final few years during which Holmes was forced out of the company, and Theranos agreed to temporarily stay out of the blood-testing game.