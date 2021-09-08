Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The former entrepreneur started Theranos when she was just 19 years old and a student at Stanford, eventually growing it to 800 employees before media investigations revealed a dysfunctional workplace and erratic technology.
Holmes expected to argue she suffered abuse that clouded judgment
Holmes’s defense team is expected to argue, at least in part, that the former CEO suffered abuse at the hands of her previous boyfriend, Sunny Balwani.
In court filings unsealed last month, it was revealed that Balwani had his trial separated from Holmes’s after arguing that her plans to allege intimate partner violence would mean he could not get a fair trial. Balwani is the former president of Theranos and was charged with the same crimes as Holmes.
Balwani’s legal team has disputed the allegations of abuse in court documents.
Holmes could argue that Balwani “verbally disparaged her and withdrew ‘affection if she displeased him’; controlled what she ate, how she dressed, how much money she could spend, who she could interact with — essentially dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions,” according to filings.
Holmes was evaluated by a psychologist hired by her defense, and the government also received court permission to appoint a doctor to meet with her.
Holmes arrives at courthouse in San Jose
Media cameras crowded around Elizabeth Holmes as she arrived for her first day of trial Wednesday morning in a gray skirt suit and baby blue face mask. Holmes was accompanied by her partner, Billy Evans, as well as others.
Holmes once graced the covers of Forbes and Fortune magazines.
She was held up as a role model to young women who were interested in the sciences and wanted to run their own company. In some ways Holmes was an atypical Silicon Valley CEO — she was a female leader in an industry that is still dominated by male executives.
In other ways she followed the footsteps of other tech founders — she started Theranos when she was 19 years old and a Stanford student, later dropping out of school. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg similarly dropped out of Harvard.
Holmes admired Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and reportedly modeled her familiar “uniform” of a black turtleneck and simple pants on his simplistic style.
Holmes captivated audiences and investors with her personal story of how she got interested in making blood testing cheaper and less painful — telling people she was on a mission to change health care for the better.
“Make sure it’s something that you love so much that even if you were fired you would do it over and over and over again because you’ll build it differently,” she told Maria Shriver in an interview in 2015.
The fall of Theranos
Theranos collapsed in September 2018, nearly three years after the Wall Street Journal began publishing investigations into the company’s operations, reporting that the company’s blood testing technology did not work as advertised.
In January 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a report finding that “the deficient practices of the laboratory pose immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.”
Theranos later agreed with CMS to stay out of the blood testing business for two years.
Just months before the company shuttered, Holmes and her former partner Sunny Balwani made a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations of massive fraud. As part of the deal, Holmes would not be allowed to serve as an officer of a public company for 10 years.
In a 2018 email obtained by the Wall Street Journal, new Theranos chief executive David Taylor said the company had run out of money and options to secure more.
“We are now out of time,” he wrote.