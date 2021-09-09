Expecting to be paid somewhere around $50,000, Brunner told his 30 colleagues that when he received his check, he would throw a barbecue for all of them. Apple thanked him for reporting the bug and said it would credit him with finding it. But eight months later, Apple responded to Brunner with disappointing news: His bug did not qualify for the program, despite Apple’s promising rewards ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 for flaws that allow access to “sensitive data,” including “real-time or precise location data.” After months of delays, Apple decided not to pay him at all, saying the bug he had found did not qualify for the program.