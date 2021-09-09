And those speakers? Well, they can’t drown the din of a subway car, but they were pleasant enough to keep me distracted during some long walks. They’re also just loud enough to be usable for phone calls, though you’ll have to deal with the embarrassment of talking aloud to no one in particular. There’s just one rub: These are open-air speakers, so if you can hear your music or the person on the other end of a phone call, chances are someone else might be able to as well. (That said, they’d need to be very close to you to eavesdrop effectively.)