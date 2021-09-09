“It is now law that conservative viewpoints in Texas cannot be banned on social media,” Abbott said.
Abbott’s signature follows a similar effort in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a law that would bar social media companies from suspending political candidates in the run-up to elections, and make it easier for the Florida state attorney general and individuals to bring lawsuits when they think tech companies have acted unfairly. A federal judge in June blocked that law from taking effect, suggesting it would be found unconstitutional after tech industry groups brought a challenge. DeSantis’s administration appealed the judge’s ruling.
Tech industry groups have criticized the Texas law, and the industry is likely to bring a similar challenge in the Lone Star State to prevent it from taking effect.
The Texas law argues that social media platforms function as “common carriers,” reflecting an increasingly common argument in conservative circles that social media companies should be forced to host all users. It was popularized by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who earlier this year suggested in an opinion that social media companies could be regulated like common carriers, such as phone companies, which face specific regulations because of the importance of the services they offer.
Abbott in March criticized the tech companies for acting as “judge and jury” in determining what viewpoints should be allowed online, when announcing his support for a similar social media bill. Conservatives have long claimed without evidence that Silicon Valley social media companies are censoring them based on their political affiliation. The companies deny those accusations.
“America was built on freedom of speech and healthy public debate, and efforts to silence conservative viewpoints on social media are wrong and weaken public discourse,” he said in a statement.
Conservatives have escalated their attacks on tech over the last year, particularly after companies including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took the unprecedented step of banning former president Donald Trump from their platforms for violating their policies around the Jan. 6 attacks at the Capitol. Both Abbott and DeSantis are viewed as potential presidential contenders heading into the 2024 election, and their focus on the social media companies underscores how the GOP increasingly views tech regulation as an issue that rallies political supporters.
Adam Kovacevich, the CEO of the Chamber of Progress, which counts Facebook, Google and other tech giants among its funders, said he believes the Texas law runs afoul of the First Amendment, but Republicans are moving forward with it because they see it as an opportunity for political gain.
“This will certainly be ruled unconstitutional as well, but republicans won’t pay any price because they view it as good politics,” he said. “It’s going to keep heading into a First Amendment Buzz Saw.”