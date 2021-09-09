The bill would also mark one of the most tangible legal changes for workers in the wake of last year’s national reckoning on race, after a police officer’s murder of George Floyd prompted millions of Americans to take to the streets in protest of systemic racism. Scores of companies — including Pinterest — put out statements in support of the movement, donated funds to racial justice groups and made promises to improve diversity among their own ranks. But advocates for racial equity have questioned whether the companies will follow through with these commitments, especially as the media spotlight on the issue dampens with time.