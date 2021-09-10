Unreasonable performance expectations were among the reasons employees at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., sought to form a union earlier this year. The drive ultimately failed in April with workers overwhelmingly opposing unionization by a more than a 2-to-1 margin. But those workers appear likely to get a second vote after a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer found that Amazon improperly pressured warehouse staff to vote against joining the union. The NLRB’s regional director in Atlanta, which oversaw the election, is expected to issue a final ruling that could set a date for a second election as soon as this month.