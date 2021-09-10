The App Store decision will fundamentally shift the tech giant’s App Store revenue model. Apple’s current App Store policies prohibit developers from telling customers inside their apps about alternative payment options or providing links to outside websites where customers can sign up for subscriptions or purchase digital goods and circumvent Apple’s fees.
Epic lost, though, on the foundational allegation of it lawsuit. Epic tried to convince Gonzalez Rogers that Apple’s App Store was in itself a “market,” over which Apple maintains a monopoly, and wanted the judge to force Apple to allow alternative app stores and payment processing systems on its phones. Apple argued that it has competition, not just from Google’s Android Play Store, but from video game consoles and other forms of media and entertainment.
Gonzalez Rogers partially sided with Apple on that argument.
“Given the trial record, the Court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws,” according to the 185-page decision. “While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct. Success is not illegal.”
Despite her ruling, Gonzalez Rogers found fault in the way Apple treats developers and said Apple had violated California competition laws. The App Store is the only way software developers can distribute apps, and Apple’s payment processing service is the only way they can collect money for digital goods sold within apps.
Developers can collect money for digital goods outside of the App Store, avoiding Apple’s fees. But they are not permitted under App Store rules to inform their customers within their apps of those options. Netflix, for instance, does not allow customers to subscribe within its mobile app. Customers must find their way to Netflix’s website and subscribe there.
Gonzalez Rogers aimed to give Apple customers more information with her ruling, and developers a little more power to control their businesses.
“Nonetheless, the trial did show that Apple is engaging in anticompetitive conduct under California’s competition laws,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote. “The Court concludes that Apple’s anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice."
Both sides could claim a partial victory in the ruling, but neither side is likely to be happy with the outcome. Apple could appeal the decision. Epic Games could also file an appeal in hopes for a broader victory.
Epic and Apple both did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gonzalez Rogers’ decision, though it doesn’t conclude that Apple is a monopolist, is still likely to have wide ramifications.
Epic’s lawsuit started in August 2020, when it gave iOS users of its “Fortnite” game an alternative payment option without Apple’s permission. By using Epic’s payment processing service, customers got a discount. When Apple discovered this, it kicked “Fortnite” off the App Store and Epic immediately sued.
The move by Epic was premeditated. Epic was ready with a media campaign, including an ad titled “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite,” comparing Apple to Big Brother in George Orwell’s “1984.”
When the Epic-Apple lawsuit is inevitably appealed, judges in the 9th Circuit will be looking at the Sherman Act through a new lens, in an era when the tech industry’s impact on society and the economy is under the microscope and there is bipartisan and popular support to rein in their power. The decision could mean a new era of antitrust law in the U.S.