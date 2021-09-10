Gonzalez Rogers said Apple must allow app developers to let users know about other ways to pay inside their apps, separate from just paying through Apple’s payment system directly.
If the order takes effect, it could mean app users see more options to pay and might even see prices drop.
Here are five things to know about the decision.
Judge orders Apple to change its App Store practices in long-awaited decision in antitrust trial with Fortnite maker Epic Games
What to know
- How will I buy things in apps now?
- Will this make my app purchases cheaper?
- When do the changes happen?
- How will this change the way I download apps on my iPhone?
- Does this mean Fortnite is coming back to the App Store?