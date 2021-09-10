The anonymized data set is one of the largest in social science history, with 42 trillion numbers. The set includes protections against individual users being identified based on what they have posted on Facebook, King said. He said the company began working more closely with researchers after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, but there have been tensions with researchers over how much information is shared by the company, which often cites privacy concerns when not providing data with the granularity they desire for their work.