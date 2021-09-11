Then there’s the one aspect of the case which Apple clearly lost. Apple having to allow apps to point users to other payment methods might seem like a relatively small concession. But if Epic and the judge are correct that Apple used its “anti-steering” rules to prop up a 30 percent fee that would otherwise be untenable, then the fee itself would come under heavy pressure, assuming the injunction takes effect. Apple might ultimately find that it has to lower its fee to prevent developers from circumventing it entirely.