The researchers declined to name the Saudi activist who was targeted, at the person’s request. They also did not reveal which NSO governmental client they believe deployed Pegasus against this person. They did say that the hacking technique used, which they called FORCEDENTRY, has been active since at least February and can invade Apple iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches secretly in what is called a “zero-click attack” — something of a specialty for NSO, which is based in Israel.