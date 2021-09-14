Apple has a handful of product launches throughout the year, but none draw as much attention as its fall iPhone announcement. On Tuesday, the company is expected to show off its latest iPhone, a new smartwatch, the final version of the iOS 15 software and possibly some other hardware updates.

After 14 years, the iPhone has become the company’s bread and butter product line, raking in money through controversial app store commissions, subscriptions to an expanding list of Apple services and the steep price tag on the phone itself. Making sure customers stay part of that ecosystem requires adding just enough features every year to make a phone upgrade enticing, while still saving some new features for future releases.

Tuesday’s product launch comes on the backdrop of Apple facing multiple headwinds including antitrust concerns, unhappy developers and security and privacy holes.

For the second year in a row, the iPhone launch will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple will live stream a prerecorded video on its events web page starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Look for fancy drone shots and executives in solid colors announcing new products from Apple’s still partially empty headquarters.

If watching an hour or two of what seems like an infomercial isn’t your speed, we’ll be sharing any notable news, analysis and reality checks as they happen right here.

Here’s what you need to know

  • A new iPhone is expected to be the star of the show. Unless Apple mixes things up, it would be called the iPhone 13. New features could include improved camera hardware and software, larger batteries and a slight tweak to the size of the “notch” that covers part of the screen.
  • Apple is expected to show off the latest version of its Apple Watch, the Series 7. The device could have a freshened up design.
  • The company could also announce new AirPods and iPads, though those announcements could also come later this fall. The company often has another round of updates in October.
  • With the tagline “California Streaming,” there’s a good chance the event will highlight the latest Apple TV and music subscriptions numbers, and possibly new content.