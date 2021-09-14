Tuesday’s product launch comes on the backdrop of Apple facing multiple headwinds including antitrust concerns, unhappy developers and security and privacy holes.
For the second year in a row, the iPhone launch will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple will live stream a prerecorded video on its events web page starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Look for fancy drone shots and executives in solid colors announcing new products from Apple’s still partially empty headquarters.
If watching an hour or two of what seems like an infomercial isn’t your speed, we’ll be sharing any notable news, analysis and reality checks as they happen right here.
Here’s what you need to know
What’s this year’s marquee iPhone feature?
Apple’s most memorable iPhones stick in people’s minds because of a standout feature or design change. The iPhone 6 was the first to be joined by a “Plus” model, as consumers flocked to them in droves. A few years later, the iPhone X stood out for the way it reset Apple’s approach to phone design. And last year, for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the big deal was all about 5G.
So, what will this year’s models be remembered for?
Well, a fairly steady stream of leaks suggest there won’t be many dramatic changes to the iPhone formula this time. We might be looking at a smaller notch according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and maybe some screens with high refresh rates that make animations and transitions look super-smooth. (These would finally put Apple’s smartphone displays on the same playing field as high-end Android devices, which nerds like me have awaited for years.) But even if these changes turn out to be real, neither seems like a game changer.
“I only expect incremental innovation on the new range of iPhone 13 flagship devices,” Forrester vice president and principal analyst Thomas Husson wrote in a note.
There was one rumored feature that caught even seasoned Apple fans by surprise: satellite connectivity, so people could fire off emergency messages when cell service isn’t available. The value of a feature like this feels especially clear at this moment, when Gulf Coast residents are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, questionable cell coverage included. Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot to suggest that a feature like this will be available this year — or that Apple will even fully pursue it.
All told, we might be looking at a surprisingly quiet year for the iPhone — we’ll soon see if Apple focused its resources on something else.
Behind the event, Apple’s battle with developers, privacy advocates and spies
Tuesday’s iPhone announcement will feature plenty of smiles, shiny new gadgets and well-rehearsed executives. But behind that high production is a company putting out multiple high-profile fires.
On Monday, just a day before the event, Apple issued an urgent security patch to close a flaw exploited in the hacking of iPhones and other devices made by the company. Researchers at Citizen Lab found the new exploit from NSO Group’s Pegasus surveillance tool targeting iPhones and other Apple devices through iMessage. While Apple’s patch was aimed at the Pegasus exploit, the company did not mention NSO Group. Citizen Lab found the flaw was most likely being used by government agencies that purchase NSO’s software to hack Apple customers remotely. It’s what’s known as a “zero-click” attack, in which the target does not even have to do anything to give up full access to their iPhone or Mac.
The news came on the heels of a federal judge issuing a landmark ruling on Friday that accused the iPhone maker of anticompetitive behavior. In the lawsuit against Apple filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple must allow app developers to “steer” customers within apps to alternatives to the tech giant’s payment processing service, which collects up to a 30 percent fee on digital transactions. It marks a major victory for developers who have long complained of the tight grip the tech giant holds over its app store on the roughly 1 billion iPhones currently in use. Epic wanted the judge to force Apple to allow alternative payment processing services within apps and competing app stores on the iPhone. It plans to appeal the ruling to a higher court in hopes of getting more out of Apple.
Judge’s ruling may take a bite out of Apple’s App Store, but falls short of calling the iPhone maker a monopolist
On another front, Apple was forced to delay the rollout of a controversial plan earlier this month to scan users’ photos for child sexual abuse material. Security and privacy experts warned the software could open a back door to iPhones, giving governments and even hackers access to the devices without permission. Apple had touted its method of scanning as a privacy enhancement that set it apart from its competitors, but the company seemed unprepared for the overwhelming backlash. Its top executives blamed the public relations blunder on confusion about the technology Apple was using.