Tuesday’s product launch comes on the backdrop of Apple facing multiple headwinds including antitrust concerns, unhappy developers and security and privacy holes.
For the second year in a row, the iPhone launch will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple will live stream a prerecorded video on its events web page starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Look for fancy drone shots and executives in solid colors announcing new products from Apple’s still partially empty headquarters.
If watching an hour or two of what seems like an infomercial isn’t your speed, we’ll be sharing any notable news, analysis and reality checks as they happen right here.
Here’s what you need to know