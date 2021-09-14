The news came on the heels of a federal judge issuing a landmark ruling on Friday that accused the iPhone maker of anticompetitive behavior. In the lawsuit against Apple filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple must allow app developers to “steer” customers within apps to alternatives to the tech giant’s payment processing service, which collects up to a 30 percent fee on digital transactions. It marks a major victory for developers who have long complained of the tight grip the tech giant holds over its app store on the roughly 1 billion iPhones currently in use. Epic wanted the judge to force Apple to allow alternative payment processing services within apps and competing app stores on the iPhone. It plans to appeal the ruling to a higher court in hopes of getting more out of Apple.