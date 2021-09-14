The first full day of testimony follows opening statements last Wednesday, when the prosecution alleged that Holmes as a young CEO misled investors and patients about the capability of her company’s technology. The defense said Holmes made mistakes while running the company that worked to miniaturize blood tests, but acted in good faith and never crossed the line into fraud.
The judge canceled trial proceedings Friday after a juror had a potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Theranos collapsed as a company in 2018, 15 years after Holmes started it as a 19-year-old Stanford student. She is accused of allegedly misleading investors and patients by saying the company’s portable blood-testing machines worked better than they really did. She faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $3 million fine if convicted.
The case is one of the most highly anticipated tech trials in decades, and has been closely watched in Silicon Valley and across the country. Holmes became famous as a young visionary female CEO, then fell from grace when media investigations revealed concerns from employees that Theranos’s blood-testing machines were not working as advertised.
Holmes was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, along with her former boyfriend and company executive Sunny Balwani. Holmes and Balwani had their trials severed after Holmes’s defense team suggested they might argue in court that Balwani allegedly abused Holmes. Balwani has denied the claims in court documents.
Holmes and Balwani have pleaded not guilty.
Yam, who also goes by San Ho Spivey, detailed on Wednesday in the beginning of her testimony how Theranos struggled to pay all its vendors in 2009.
Holmes’s defense team objected to parts of Yam’s expected testimony before she took the stand, including trying to block her from testifying about how Holmes allegedly charged a $2,000 jewelry purchase and private jet rides to the company.
Judge Edward J. Davila deferred ruling on the defense’s motion, saying he would consider the matter if it came up in the prosecution’s questioning.
Cheung worked at Theranos in 2013 and 2014, and court filings show that she told prosecutors she had raised concerns about certain blood tests. She eventually quit, and told prosecutors she was threatened with litigation for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement.
“It was very hard to communicate information sometimes because there were so many blockades and silos and this emphasis on secrecy,” Cheung said in a 2019 HBO documentary on Theranos.
The defense also objected to parts of Cheung’s expected testimony, and Davila deferred a ruling.
The government also said it might call former employee Daniel Edlin, who worked on Theranos’s partnership with Walgreens.