For customer privacy, the company says the vacuum only recognizes three specific objects: cords, pet droppings and its charging base. Angle says the software automatically shuts off the camera if it detects a human or photo of a human within view, and finds a human-free angle to capture. He also says the firm will never sell user data: Images taken by the Roomba are stored on the device, not on the cloud, unless you agree to send them to the smartphone app or to iRobot.