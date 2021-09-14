She also brings an Ivy League education, earning a JD from Yale Law in 2003, and ties to major U.S. political groups and institutions, including a six-year stint serving as chief operating officer for Planned Parenthood and a tour clerking in the federal courts system for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. Iskander has racked up accolades along the way, including a stint as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University and in 2019 a Skoll Award, which honors “social entrepreneurs whose innovations have already had significant, proven impact on some of the world’s most pressing problems.”