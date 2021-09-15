It’s a key line of questioning for prosecutors, who outlined in their opening statement last week that they are seeking to prove intent to commit fraud and deceive investors on the part of the founder. The defense said she made mistakes, but did not commit fraud.
Holmes, who founded the company as a 19-year old in 2003, has pleaded not guilty.
Holmes is on trial for 12 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court. The government alleges she misled investors and patients about the capabilities of her company’s blood testing technology and about the financial health of the start-up. Theranos collapsed in 2018, years after media investigations raised concerns about the company’s operations.
Holmes’s defense team will likely have a chance during the third day of trial Wednesday to cross-examine Cheung.
On Tuesday, Cheung answered prosecutor questions about Theranos’s portable blood-testing machine, saying it could run only between four and 12 different types of blood tests while she worked at the company. Theranos could run many more types of blood tests on traditional machines made by other companies, she said.
The highly anticipated trial is expected to last until mid-December, as prosecutors and Holmes’s defense team weave their way through years of company records, employee emails, executive text messages and testimony from experts and former employees.