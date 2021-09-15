While the rocket will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center here, the space agency that put men on the moon and helped build a space station that has orbited Earth for two decades won’t be involved in what will be the first fully commercial spaceflight to orbit the earth.
Other nonprofessional astronauts have flown in space. But this will be the first time that an entire crew will be made up of amateurs.
Here’s what to know
A short history of space tourism
The Inspiration4 mission may be the first time a spaceflight crew is comprised entirely of civilians — nongovernment astronauts. But there has been a long history of ordinary citizens going to space. In fact, that was NASA’s goal at the beginning of the space shuttle era — to fly regular people on a routine basis.
First a teacher would fly, then a journalist and then possibly an artist.
Before people from those professions could fly, a couple of congressmen went first, then-Sen. Jack Garn (R) and then-Rep. Bill Nelson (D), who now serves as the NASA administrator.
In 1986, NASA flew the teacher, Christa McAuliffe, from Concord, N.H. After her selection, she’d quickly become an inspiration to school children across the country and was a source of optimism that soon many others like her would get the chance to go to space.
But she and the six other members of her crew were killed when the space shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA ended its “spaceflight participant program” and never flew the journalist or the artist.
In the 2000s, eight wealthy individuals paid $20 million or more for rides to the space station, flying on Russian spacecraft, since NASA prohibited the practice. The space agency has since changed course and is now allowing private citizens to book rides to the station on SpaceX and Boeing, the two companies that hold the contracts to fly crewed missions there.
SpaceX is go for propellant load
The SpaceX launch director has called for engineers to begin loading propellant, rocket-grade kerosene and liquid oxygen, a significant milestone that means things are progressing toward a launch. If all goes well, the launch could go within 45 minutes from the beginning of the loading sequence.
What’s the difference between Inspiration4 and the flights by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin?
The Inspiration4 mission marks a turning point in the idea of space tourism, but it is far more daring and dangerous than the rides Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin are selling to the public.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will propel the Dragon spacecraft into orbit, where it will spin around the Earth so fast, at 17,500 mph, that it will circle the globe every 90 minutes. The crew intends to stay in space for three days before coming back to Earth and splashing down either in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.
Branson’s and Bezos’s flights are suborbital, meaning the rockets carries the crew straight up to scratch the edge of space, before falling back to Earth. The spacecraft never reaches orbit, instead spending just a few minutes out of the atmosphere, where the crew gets just a few minutes of weightlessness.
Billionaires’ race to space: Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson now set to beat Blue Origin’s Bezos to space
Still, they’ll be high enough to experience the wonders of space — to see the curvature of the Earth, the thin line of the atmosphere, land masses without borders and a dark sky full of stars even in daytime.
The four people aboard Inspiration4, however, will be five times as high and weightless not for minutes but days. They’ll be able to drink in views of Earth and the stars for hours and see multiple sunrises and sunsets every day.
What’s NASA’s role in this?
The Inspiration4 mission is a purely commercial mission. The rocket and spacecraft are operated by a private company, SpaceX. Mission control is at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. Everyone there works for SpaceX.
The flight was paid for by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur.
For this launch, NASA is little more than a bystander.
Not that it’s had no role in developing SpaceX. NASA has invested heavily in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft with billions of dollars in federal contracts to develop them to fly cargo and crew to the International Space Station.
NASA also leases SpaceX launchpad 39A, the historic site from which the rocket will blast off. In the space world, 39A is sacred ground, the site where Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins lifted off to the moon in 1969. It’s also where many of the space shuttles launched.
Now it’s home to the first all-civilian crew launch.
This capsule has been to space before
The Dragon capsule that will carry the Inspiration4 crew to space has been there before. It was the vehicle used for SpaceX’s first operational human spaceflight mission for NASA in November.
On that flight, the capsule flew three NASA astronauts, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover as well as Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, on a trip to the International Space Station.
The astronauts dubbed the spacecraft “Resilience,” and said after the flight that it provided a nice ride to and from the station.
The crew spent about 27 hours inside the spacecraft as they made their way to the station, and reported that they were able to get some rest and were comfortable inside the climate-controlled cabin, which was kept at 75 degrees.
“It was a very nice night on board Resilience,” Hopkins told the ground at the time.
And after they returned to Earth after a six-month stay, Hopkins said he was grateful to the NASA and SpaceX teams that developed the spacecraft.
“I want to say thank you for this amazing vehicle, Resilience,” he said. “It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people come together. Finally, I would just like to say, quite frankly, y’all are changing the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back.”
Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director of human spaceflight programs, said the spacecraft went through no major changes or upgrades since that flight, except for one. It now has a large clear window poking up through the top, where the docking adapter would normally go. Since the mission isn’t going to the station, the adapter wasn’t needed.
“The cupola is the main change that we made,” Reed said. “Otherwise it’s the same, very safe Dragon that we’re flying right now for NASA crews.”
Meet the crew of the historic Inspiration4 mission
The commander of the mission, Jared Isaacman, is a high school dropout turned billionaire entrepreneur and a hardcore aviation enthusiast who flies fighter jets but has never been to space before.
His company, Shift4 Payments, helped transform the way establishments process payments, and he has used the money he made from that to fund the first all-civilian flight to space. It’s not clear how much he paid for the flight, but it’s certainly in the tens of millions of dollars, if not more than $100 million.
Married and a father of two daughters, he lives in New York City. He pledged to make the flight more than just a joyride for himself and a few others, turning it into a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and donating the first $100 million himself.
The first member he picked to be part of the mission is Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old from Memphis who works as a physician assistant. As a child, she was treated for bone cancer at St. Jude and made it her goal to work there and help others. As a result of her cancer, she had to have a rod placed in her leg, making her the first person with a prosthetic to go to space.
The other crew members, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, won their seats through competitions. Proctor, 51, a licensed pilot, artist, poet and college professor from Phoenix, won by using Shift4′s software to build an online store and create a video outlining her space dreams. Sembroski, a 42-year-old father of two from Everett, Wash., won by donating to the St. Jude fundraiser. A friend of his was initially chosen for the seat but backed out and offered it to Sembroski.
SpaceX’s Inspiration4 proceeding to launch
The crew arrived at launchpad 39A shortly before 5 p.m., took in views of the Florida Space Coast and then took an elevator to the top of the launch tower and boarded the Dragon spacecraft. They strapped in and checked to make sure the communications system worked.
Shortly after 6 p.m., SpaceX technicians closed the hatch to the spacecraft.
Engineers continued to monitor the health of the rocket and the weather, both of which were cooperating.
“All looking good for an on-time launch,” John Insprucker, SpaceX’s principal integration engineer said during the broadcast of the mission. “Falcon 9 looking good. Dragon looking good.”
If all goes to plan, the rocket will blast off at 8:02 p.m. But SpaceX has a five-hour launch window in case there are any delays.