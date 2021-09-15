CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four amateur astronauts lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center here Wednesday evening, making history by becoming the first all-civilian crew to reach orbit in a fully commercial mission operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and paid for by a billionaire entrepreneur.

The launch, dubbed Inspiration4, was the first step in what is planned to be an audacious three-day journey in orbit around the Earth by a group of people who just months ago didn’t know each other and didn’t expect to fly to space.

The flight marks a new expansion in the growth of the commercial space industry and another leap forward by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has vowed to open the cosmos to ordinary people, not just professionals trained by the government, in a quest ultimately to land humans on Mars.

Civilians have in the past joined professional astronauts on trips to the International Space Station. And Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin are working to fly paying customers on suborbital flights that would touch the edge of space before falling back to Earth. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

But never before has a crew made up entirely of civilians reached orbit — two of whom won their seats through a competition and sweepstakes.

Here’s what to know

  • The launch was on time at 8:02 p.m. Eastern time. Because this mission isn’t docking with the International Space Station, SpaceX didn’t have to launch at a precise time and had set aside a five-hour window for the launch. The mission is scheduled to last three days before returning to a water landing in either the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean near Florida.
  • None of the four crew members has been to space previously. The sponsor of the trip, and the commanding officer, is Jared Isaacman, 38, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments, who dropped out of high school to start his own business and is a trained pilot. How much he’s paid SpaceX for the trip hasn’t been made public.
  • The mission was conceived as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children Research Hospital, to which Isaacman donated $100 million. For the first seat in the flight, Isaacman chose Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at the hospital, who was treated there for childhood cancer. Other donors to St. Jude were entered in a sweepstakes to win a seat on the flight. That sport went to Chris Sembroski, a 41-year-old engineer at Lockheed Martin from Everett, Wash. The other seat went to an entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old artist, poet and college professor from Phoenix, who won a competition by using Shift4′s software to build an online store and create a video outlining her space dreams.
  • The crew went through five months of training at SpaceX’s facility in Hawthorne, Calif., but it’s unlikely they’ll have to intervene to control the spacecraft during the three days they’ll be circling the globe. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule is designed to operate completely autonomously and has flown many times to and docked with the International Space Station without any crew at all.