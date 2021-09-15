CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — If all goes according to plan, SpaceX on Wednesday will launch the so-called Inspiration4 space flight, which will usher in a new era of human space exploration.

It is yet another sign of the growth of the commercial space industry and the rapid erosion of governments’ long-held monopoly on spaceflight.

While the rocket will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center here, the space agency that put men on the moon and helped build a space station that has orbited Earth for two decades won’t be involved in what will be the first fully commercial spaceflight to orbit the earth.

Other nonprofessional astronauts have flown in space. But this will be the first time that an entire crew will be made up of amateurs.

Here’s what to know

  • The launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. Eastern time. Because this mission isn’t docking with the International Space Station, SpaceX doesn’t have to launch at a precise time and has set aside a five-hour window for the launch. The mission is scheduled to last three days before returning to a water landing in either the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean near Florida.
  • None of the four crew members has been to space previously. The sponsor of the trip, and the commanding officer, is Jared Isaacman, 38, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments, who dropped out of high school to start his own business and is a trained pilot. How much he’s paid SpaceX for the trip hasn’t been made public.
  • The mission was conceived as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children Research Hospital, to which Isaacman donated $100 million. For the first seat in the flight, Isaacman chose Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at the hospital, who was treated there for childhood cancer. Other donors to St. Jude were entered in a sweepstakes to win a seat on the flight. That sport went to Chris Sembroski, a 41-year-old engineer at Lockheed Martin from Everett, Wash. The other seat went to an entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old artist, poet and college professor from Phoenix, who won a competition by using Shift4′s software to build an online store and create a video outlining her space dreams.
  • The crew went through five months of training at SpaceX’s facility in Hawthorne, Calif., but it’s unlikely they’ll have to intervene to control the spacecraft during the three days they’ll be circling the globe. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule is designed to operate completely autonomously and has flown many times to and docked with the International Space Station without any crew at all.