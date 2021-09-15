Here’s what to know

The launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. Eastern time. Because this mission isn’t docking with the International Space Station, SpaceX doesn’t have to launch at a precise time and has set aside a five-hour window for the launch. The mission is scheduled to last three days before returning to a water landing in either the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean near Florida.

None of the four crew members has been to space previously. The sponsor of the trip, and the commanding officer, is Jared Isaacman, 38, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments, who dropped out of high school to start his own business and is a trained pilot. How much he’s paid SpaceX for the trip hasn’t been made public.

The mission was conceived as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children Research Hospital, to which Isaacman donated $100 million. For the first seat in the flight, Isaacman chose Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at the hospital, who was treated there for childhood cancer. Other donors to St. Jude were entered in a sweepstakes to win a seat on the flight. That sport went to Chris Sembroski, a 41-year-old engineer at Lockheed Martin from Everett, Wash. The other seat went to an entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old artist, poet and college professor from Phoenix, who won a competition by using Shift4′s software to build an online store and create a video outlining her space dreams