It works like this: Automakers are required to meet certain emissions compliance thresholds and are penalized if they fail to do so. Because Tesla exclusively sells electric vehicles, it easily meets those compliance thresholds and can bank its progress through a credit system. It can then sell excess credits to other automakers that are failing to meet their targets on their own. One dramatic example of how Tesla uses the system to its advantage: Tesla reported a total profit of $331 million in the third quarter of 2020. Without the $397 million worth of regulatory credits it sold that same quarter, the company would have reported a loss.