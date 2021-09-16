Facebook officials said the German Querdenken group, whose name translates as “lateral thinking,” has used duplicate accounts and other coordination techniques to spread covid misinformation, hate speech and incitements to violence on a broad enough scale that it merited systemic enforcement action, though it stopped short of banning the group outright. Facebook did not say how many accounts and pages it removed but said the number was “relatively small” — less than 150 on both Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram.