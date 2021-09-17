The trial of Holmes, the former CEO of the now-dissolved blood-testing start-up Theranos, started last week in Silicon Valley. Holmes is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The government alleges she misled investors and patients about the success of the company and the technology’s ability to accurately run dozens of blood tests from a couple drops of blood collected from a fingertip.
The company’s collapse spurred the publication of books, a documentary and at least two podcasts, drawing global attention to the story of Holmes, who was 19 when she started the company in 2003.
Theranos was a start-up attempting to develop a way to run hundreds of blood tests from a small fingerpick. But investigations into the company revealed that the technology could only run about a dozen tests, and former employees said it worked erratically. The company collapsed in 2018, and Holmes settled fraud allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that same year.
In their opening argument, prosecutors said that Holmes misled investors when the company was struggling.
“This is a case about fraud, about lying and cheating to get money,” Robert Leach, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the courtroom.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty, and her defense said in its opening statement that she made mistakes but acted in good faith and never committed fraud.
“The reality of what happened at Theranos is far, far more complicated than what you have heard about Elizabeth Holmes so far,” defense attorney Lance Wade said during his opening statement.
The defense attempted to show that during proceedings Wednesday while questioning Cheung, a former Theranos lab worker.
Cheung, who reported the company to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after leaving her job in 2014, testified that she grew concerned that Theranos’s blood tests were not reliable enough to perform on patients.
The defense began cross-examining her Wednesday, drawing attention to the number of qualified scientists that worked in the lab and the many steps of the process the company used to develop blood tests. The defense will continue its questioning Friday.
Gangakhedkar could take the stand as soon as Friday. The court granted her immunity from criminal charges for her testimony, after she indicated that she would otherwise plead the Fifth Amendment, which protects people against having to incriminate themselves.
But the defense said it plans to object to many pieces of her expected testimony, including that Holmes was one of two people at the company who “knew everything” that was happening across different teams involved in creating a new version of the company’s blood-testing machine.