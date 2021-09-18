Hayley Arceneaux, the crew’s medical officer, took ultrasound readings on her fellow astronauts to measure how their bodies were reacting to the weightless environment of space. Chris Sembroski, a father of two and an engineer at Lockheed Martin, played a ukulele. And Sian Proctor, a professor at a community college, brought art supplies and drew a picture of their Dragon spacecraft.
According to SpaceX, which owns the capsule and controlled the journey, all four are healthy.
Here’s what to know
Weather looking good for splashdown
SpaceX says that the weather continues to cooperate for an on-time splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft carrying the four amateur Inspiration4 astronauts. Good weather is important not just to ensure the spacecraft gets through the atmosphere safely. But the spacecraft also needs relatively calm seas and winds to be less than 10 m.p.h.
The company is still aiming for a 7:06 p.m. Eastern time splashdown off the coast of Florida. SpaceX had said it was aiming for the Atlantic Ocean, but it can also land in the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX has positioned recovery vessels in both the Gulf and the Atlantic, Jessie Anderson, a SpaceX engineer, said during SpaceX’s broadcast.
The company works with the Coast Guard to help keep the area clear of boats.
“Things are looking great for an on-time splashdown,” Andy Tran, another SpaceX engineer, said during the broadcast.
An altitude record for Dragon
When planning the mission, Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman asked SpaceX about the feasibility of flying at an altitude even higher than the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth at some 240 miles above the planet.
After SpaceX engineers deemed it safe, the Inspiration4 crew hit an altitude of about 367 miles, which is higher than the Hubble Space Telescope and the altitude many space shuttle flights have reached. The altitude was a record for SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and gave the crews some amazing views of Earth.
At a press briefing before the flight, Isaacman said that he wanted the mission to push the envelope. “If we’re going to go to the moon again, and we’re going to go to Mars and beyond, we’ve got to get a little outside our comfort zone and take the next step in that direction,” he said.
Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director of human spaceflight programs, said that his engineers studied the flight trajectory, looked at risks such as micrometeorites and debris, radiation exposure, the amount of propellant on the spacecraft and determined it was something they could do.
“Ultimately it’s about safety and reliability,” he said. While it was a different flight path than the ones SpaceX had flown for NASA, “that’s not to say that you can’t go and do more, and you should go and do more when you can …. Certainly, Dragon is capable of doing it. We did all the risk analysis to make sure that we’d fly safely.”
Before returning to Earth, the capsule performed two burns to lower its orbit, the second one of which was completed about 24 hours before splashdown and dropped the capsule to an orbit about 365 kilometers — about 227 miles — above the Earth, where its trajectory would be aligned for its targeted splashdown area.
The perils of reentry
To get the Inspiration4 to space Wednesday evening, the Falcon 9 rocket it sat atop burned through hundreds of thousands of gallons of highly-combustile propellant, in this case rocket-grade kerosene and liquid oxygen. And to generate enough energy to escape Earth’s gravity, the rocket essentially created a controlled explosion.
In other words, flying to space is like sitting on top of a bomb.
Thankfully, the flight went according to plan, and the rocket placed the spacecraft safely in orbit. But the danger isn’t done yet.
Coming back through the atmosphere is also a risky proposition. The vehicle, which has been traveling 17,500 mph in orbit, will slam into the atmosphere, generating so much friction it will produce a fireball and temperatures of up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
SpaceX has spent a lot of time and attention on ensuring that the capsule’s heat shield will endure such an environment, and after a mission last year announced that it would reinforce the heat shield.
Once the capsule gets through the thickest part of the atmosphere, it will deploy parachutes to slow it down for the final leg of the descent.
“Parachutes are way harder than they look,” Musk said in an interview with The Post last year. “The Apollo program actually had a real morale issue with the parachutes because they were so damn hard. They had people quitting over how hard the parachutes were. And then you know we almost had people quit at SpaceX over how hard the parachutes were. I mean, they soldiered through, but, man, the parachutes are hard.”
If all goes well, the parachutes will slow the capsule down for a nice, soft landing in the water.