The first all-civilian astronaut crew is set to come home, about one hour short of a full three days in space.

The four astronauts, none of them professionals and all of them on their first voyage away from Earth, spent their time in space enjoying the view, talking with patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — who asked if there any cows on the “moooooon” — and chatting with Tom Cruise, who has been in talks to fly on a later flight to the International Space Station.

Hayley Arceneaux, the crew’s medical officer, took ultrasound readings on her fellow astronauts to measure how their bodies were reacting to the weightless environment of space. Chris Sembroski, a father of two and an engineer at Lockheed Martin, played a ukulele. And Sian Proctor, a professor at a community college, brought art supplies and drew a picture of their Dragon spacecraft.

According to SpaceX, which owns the capsule and controlled the journey, all four are healthy.

Here’s what to know

  • The crew consists of the flight’s commander and sponsor, Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old who is the capsule’s pilot; Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old college professor from Arizona; Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old father of two from Everett, Wash.; and Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old from Memphis who works as a physician assistant.
  • The flight was billed as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman donated $100 million to the hospital. Sembroski won his seat in a sweepstakes among donors to the hospital. Arcenaux was treated for cancer at the hospital as a child.
  • Isaacman has not said how much he paid SpaceX for the flight, the first crewed space journey from the United States that was not planned and overseen by NASA.
  • The splashdown is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. Eastern time in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The Inspiration4 was launched into space about 71 hours earlier, at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday.