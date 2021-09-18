The splashdown off the Florida coast was a successful end to a historic flight funded by the mission commander, Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and aviation enthusiast. Never before had a group of amateurs flown to orbit before. While NASA had overseen the development of the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft that flew them to space, the agency was not directly involved in the mission.
Splashdown
The Dragon spacecraft carrying the four-member Inspiration4 crew has splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast. Recovery ships are speeding toward the capsule, which will be hoisted onto the deck of a ship. The crews would exit the capsule then and be assessed by medical personnel before coming back to land.
Parachutes deployed
The capsule’s four main parachutes have successfully deployed, the last major milestones before the spacecraft splashes down in the water.
Spacecraft is plunging through the atmosphere; communications blacked out
The Dragon spacecraft has begin its plunge through the thickening atmosphere, generating temperatures as high as 3,500 Fahrenheit. As a result of the extreme heat, a plasma layer builds up around the spacecraft causing a communications blackout with the ground. The blackout should last about four minutes.
How much money did Inspiration4 raise for St. Jude?
Jared Isaacman, the commander of the Inspiration4 mission and its benefactor, designed the mission as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The goal was to raise $200 million, with Isaacman donating $100 million of his own money.
In its broadcast stream Saturday, SpaceX said the effort was more than halfway to the goal of raising another $100 million, with the total now at $153 million.
Talking to St. Jude patients
From the beginning, the mission was designed to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. And some of the hospital’s patients got to speak with the Inspiration4 crew while they were in space.
That had a special meaning for Hayley Arceneaux, the crew’s medical officer.
“As a kid I was treated for bone cancer, and I spent a year at St. Jude,” she told the patients, who were assembled on a Zoom call. “I had some chemo and surgery, which might sound familiar to some of y’all. But then I was able to grow up and get my dream job, and now I’m adding astronaut to my resume.”
Patients asked questions about the astronauts’ sleeping arrangements, the view, whether they could take pictures. And one asked if there were any cows on the “moooooon.”
“I hope there will be one day,” said Sian Proctor, an Arizona college professor and the mission’s pilot.
What science did Inspiration4 undertake in space?
During its three days in space, the Inspiration4 crew conducted science experiments designed to “increase humanity’s knowledge on the impact of spaceflight on the human body,” according to a news release.
SpaceX is working with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health at the Baylor College of Medicine and investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine to collect biological samples from the crew before, during and after the flight.
As a result of the experiments, scientists hope to better understand how space affects sleep, heart rate and blood-oxygen saturation. They will also assess changes in behavioral and cognitive performance. During the flight, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant, scanned organs using a small handheld ultrasound device.
Limited views of the crew, at least at first
After launching on SpaceX’s first human spaceflight, a test launch to the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley broadcast a tour of the capsule to give people on the ground a sense of what their journey was like.
On the Inspiration4 mission, however, there was limited information about what the crew was up to and how they were doing. For the first day or so, at least, images and video were not made public. The day after the crew reached orbit, SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “Just spoke to the @Inspiration4 crew. All is well.”
On Friday, the mission’s Twitter account posted a photo of them, all smiling and looking healthy. “The crew of #Inspiration4 had an incredible first day in space! They’ve completed more than 15 orbits around planet Earth since liftoff and made full use of the Dragon cupola.”
Then it posted a video of the crew speaking with patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. And on Friday afternoon, the crew hosted a live broadcast showing viewers around the capsule and giving them a sense of how they had been spending their time.
The lack of information was not a surprise, especially given that the crew is made up entirely of amateurs who had never been to space before, said Brian Weeden, the director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, a think tank.
“I would not be surprised to find out that they had some ‘adjustment’ challenges with orbital spaceflight. Something like half of all people who have been in space have experienced initial bouts of nausea and space sickness as their body adjusts,” he said.
“Also, keep in mind that these people are spending three days in very close proximity to each other and are probably having to figure out everything from sleeping and eating to using the toilet with very little privacy. I’m not surprised they’re a bit reluctant to broadcast that to the world.”
With deorbit burn completed, spacecraft’s return is set
SpaceX has completed the 15-minute deorbit burn that lowers the Dragon spacecraft out of Earth orbit and puts it on a path to splashdown off the Florida coast.
The firing of the Draco engines on the spacecraft is the “final burn before Dragon begins to reduce his altitude, get away from that orbital velocity of 17,500 miles an hour, and start to make its way to its splashdown zone off the coast of Florida,” SpaceX engineer Andy Tran said during the broadcast.
Engineers will now close the nosecone of the vehicle in preparation of coming through the atmosphere.
Splashdown still is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. Eastern time.
Tom Cruise called astronauts in space
Tom Cruise called the Inspiration4 astronauts in space.
It’s not clear what they discussed, but Cruise may have wanted some pointers about what it’s like to be in orbit. Last year, then-NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said the space agency was working with Cruise to film a movie on the International Space Station.
There haven’t been any updates since. But a Russian film crew will beat Cruise to it.
Next month, Yulia Peresild, an actress, and Klim Shipenko, the film’s director, are scheduled to fly to the space station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. They would spend about 10 days filing a movie called “The Challenge,” about a doctor sent to the station to save an astronaut’s life.
“I am not afraid,” the actress said, according to the New York Times.
What the crew ate
The menu for the Inspiration4 crew was varied — ranging from pasta and meatballs, to salami, bacon and cheddar, and even pasta Bolognese. For snacks, there were granola bars, peanut butter cups, apricots and M&Ms, which are good for shooting around in the weightless environment of space.
Crew member Sian Proctor seemed to eat a lot of pizza. But SpaceX founder Elon Musk apologized on Twitter that it was cold and the Dragon capsule didn’t come equipped with a way to heat it up.
“Sorry it was cold!” he wrote. “Dragon will have a food warmer & free wifi next time.”
One small step for man, one giant leap for sports gambling
Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human being in space. Alan Shepard was the first American. Neil Armstrong was the first person to walk on the moon.
Jared Isaacman, the commander of the Inspiration4 mission, is the first person to place a sports bet from space, a $4,000 wager that the Philadelphia Eagles would win the Super Bowl. The bet was announced by MGM, which said it is participating in the fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by donating $25,000.
Weather looking good for splashdown
SpaceX says that the weather continues to cooperate for an on-time splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft carrying the four amateur Inspiration4 astronauts. Good weather is important not just to ensure the spacecraft gets through the atmosphere safely but because the spacecraft also needs relatively calm seas and winds less than 10 mph.
The company is still aiming for a 7:06 p.m. Eastern time splashdown off the coast of Florida. SpaceX had said it was aiming for the Atlantic Ocean, but it can also land in the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX has positioned recovery vessels in both the Gulf and the Atlantic, Jessie Anderson, a SpaceX engineer, said during SpaceX’s broadcast.
The company works with the Coast Guard to help keep the area clear of boats.
“Things are looking great for an on-time splashdown,” Andy Tran, another SpaceX engineer, said during the broadcast.
An altitude record for Dragon
When planning the mission, Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman asked SpaceX about the feasibility of flying at an altitude even higher than the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth at some 240 miles above the planet.
After SpaceX engineers deemed it safe, the Inspiration4 crew hit an altitude of about 367 miles, which is higher than the Hubble Space Telescope and the altitude many space shuttle flights have reached. The altitude was a record for SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and gave the crews some amazing views of Earth.
At a press briefing before the flight, Isaacman said that he wanted the mission to push the envelope. “If we’re going to go to the moon again, and we’re going to go to Mars and beyond, we’ve got to get a little outside our comfort zone and take the next step in that direction,” he said.
Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director of human spaceflight programs, said that his engineers studied the flight trajectory, looked at risks such as micrometeorites and debris, radiation exposure, the amount of propellant on the spacecraft and determined it was something they could do.
“Ultimately it’s about safety and reliability,” he said. While it was a different flight path than the ones SpaceX had flown for NASA, “that’s not to say that you can’t go and do more, and you should go and do more when you can …. Certainly, Dragon is capable of doing it. We did all the risk analysis to make sure that we’d fly safely.”
Before returning to Earth, the capsule performed two burns to lower its orbit, the second one of which was completed about 24 hours before splashdown and dropped the capsule to an orbit about 365 kilometers — about 227 miles — above the Earth, where its trajectory would be aligned for its targeted splashdown area.
The perils of reentry
To get the Inspiration4 to space Wednesday evening, the Falcon 9 rocket it sat atop burned through hundreds of thousands of gallons of highly-combustile propellant, in this case rocket-grade kerosene and liquid oxygen. And to generate enough energy to escape Earth’s gravity, the rocket essentially created a controlled explosion.
In other words, flying to space is like sitting on top of a bomb.
Thankfully, the flight went according to plan, and the rocket placed the spacecraft safely in orbit. But the danger isn’t done yet.
Coming back through the atmosphere is also a risky proposition. The vehicle, which has been traveling 17,500 mph in orbit, will slam into the atmosphere, generating so much friction it will produce a fireball and temperatures of up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
SpaceX has spent a lot of time and attention on ensuring that the capsule’s heat shield will endure such an environment, and after a mission last year announced that it would reinforce the heat shield.
Once the capsule gets through the thickest part of the atmosphere, it will deploy parachutes to slow it down for the final leg of the descent.
“Parachutes are way harder than they look,” Musk said in an interview with The Post last year. “The Apollo program actually had a real morale issue with the parachutes because they were so damn hard. They had people quitting over how hard the parachutes were. And then you know we almost had people quit at SpaceX over how hard the parachutes were. I mean, they soldiered through, but, man, the parachutes are hard.”
If all goes well, the parachutes will slow the capsule down for a nice, soft landing in the water.