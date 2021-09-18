The quartet of amateur astronauts onboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday evening, completing the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth and setting the stage for more privately funded missions to come.

The crew of the Inspiration4 spent three days in orbit, circling the globe at 17,500 mph, before coming back to Earth in a flight designed to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The splashdown off the Florida coast was a successful end to a historic flight funded by the mission commander, Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and aviation enthusiast. Never before had a group of amateurs flown to orbit before. While NASA had overseen the development of the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft that flew them to space, the agency was not directly involved in the mission.

Here’s what to know

  • The crew consists of the flight’s commander and sponsor, Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old who is the capsule’s pilot; Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old college professor from Arizona; Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old father of two from Everett, Wash.; and Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old from Memphis who works as a physician assistant.
  • The flight was billed as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman donated $100 million to the hospital. Sembroski won his seat in a sweepstakes among donors to the hospital. Arcenaux was treated for cancer at the hospital as a child.
  • Isaacman has not said how much he paid SpaceX for the flight, the first crewed space journey from the United States that was not planned and overseen by NASA.
  • The splashdown came at 7:07 p.m. Eastern time in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The Inspiration4 was launched into space about 71 hours earlier, at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday.