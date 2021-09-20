The built-in Weather app is finally getting a little less basic. There is now a temperature map, and when you click, you can switch it to show air quality around you. These maps are a regular part of life in the West during wildfire season, though the air effects have been felt as far away as New York and D.C. Apple has also added a bunch of nerdy weather details for each location, such as wind direction and visibility, and it can notify you if rain is coming. The format of the app remains the same and you still can’t add more than its arbitrary limit of locations, but it’s easier to search for random cities on the go.