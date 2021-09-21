The public call-out of Facebook comes at a critical moment for the Oversight Board, as it is still developing its reputation and authorities. The board, which has been in operation for less than a year, rose in prominence after Facebook asked it to weigh in on its controversial decision to ban former president Trump from its platform in the aftermath of the Capitol attacks. The entity is largely an experiment in content moderation, and it remains an open question how much power the board will hold over one of the world’s most valuable and scandal plagued companies, and how much it can force it to change.