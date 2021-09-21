The call-out of Facebook comes at a critical moment for the Oversight Board, as it develops its reputation and authority. The board, which has been in operation for less than a year, rose in prominence after Facebook asked it to weigh in on its decision to ban President Donald Trump from the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The entity is largely an experiment in content moderation, and it’s unclear how much power the board will hold over one of the world’s most valuable and scandal-plagued companies.