But the lack of transparency can lead some drivers to feel they’re not receiving a fair share. One driver shared screenshots with The Post showing a passenger paid more than $43 for a trip from Northwest Washington to Reagan National Airport, but he took home just over $16. The driver, a music instructor who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not want his students to know he was driving for Lyft, had to ask the passenger to see how much they paid for the ride.