The Artemis moon program has already seen several delays and getting astronauts to the surface by 2024, NASA’s goal, is not likely to happen. But Nelson said that the first mission of the program, known as Artemis I, is on track to launch the Orion spacecraft, without any astronauts on board, that would orbit the moon later this year or early next. The mission would be the first flight of NASA’s massive Space Launch System, which also has suffered years of delays.