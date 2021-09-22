The California law isn’t the only effort by lawmakers targeting Amazon. Earlier this month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, urging the agency to investigate “Amazon’s systemic failure to provide adequate accommodations” for pregnant warehouse employees. The letter cites cases in which Amazon didn’t modify job duties or allow reasonable time off, in possible violation of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the letter sent to EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows. Five other senators, including Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), signed onto Gillibrand’s letter.