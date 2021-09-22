Whether it’s a ransom payment or a stolen funds, all crypto transactions — illicit or not — are linked to a least one public crypto address, similar to a public bank account number. That number, a unique string of more than 25 characters, can lead agents to a host of information about the person behind it. It can flag other transactions the person made and identify which exchanges or wallets an account holder uses. If those exchanges or wallets are maintained by a third-party firm, the assets are considered “centralized” and subject to seizure, experts say.