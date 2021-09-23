There is one more category in this page called “Audience Based Advertising” that controls when third-party companies can use lists they already have to target or exclude you from ads on Facebook. Unfortunately, it’s both time consuming and never ending. The only way to opt out is to click on each company name, click the line that says why they are included (like “They uploaded or used a list to reach you”) and then click Don’t Allow. Repeat for every company in this section and check back for new additions if you have ample free time.