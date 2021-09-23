Our tech team is unique because we’re focused on your life and your work, not what companies want you to buy. At the Help Desk, we answer the important questions: How does tech impact your privacy, your security, your family, your health, the environment and — yes — even democracy? We offer how-tos, step-by-step guides, deep dives on your data and truly independent reviews. We hold Big Tech accountable where it matters most: the products you use every day.