Our tech team is unique because we’re focused on your life and your work, not what companies want you to buy. At the Help Desk, we answer the important questions: How does tech impact your privacy, your security, your family, your health, the environment and — yes — even democracy? We offer how-tos, step-by-step guides, deep dives on your data and truly independent reviews. We hold Big Tech accountable where it matters most: the products you use every day.
I wanted to be the first to introduce you to the rest of the Help Desk team.
Heather Kelly
Heather is a veteran journalist who covers the intersection of humans and gadgets, and offers humorous advice on our digital lives. Her guide to the terrible default privacy settings you need to change right now may be the most useful tech article in years.
Chris Velazco
Chris is the guy you’d want to take shopping with you for deep knowledge about what’s new, what’s a rip-off, and what’s actually right for you and your family. Check out what he says you should do if you might have been affected by a data breach.
Tatum Hunter
Tatum goes deep into how apps, websites and other technology actually work to help you get the most out of them. Don’t miss our piece on how iPhone apps still snoop on you, even after you tap “Ask app not to track.”
Danielle Abril
Danielle covers how technology is affecting the way we work and how companies are using artificial intelligence and other tools to exert more control over us. Check out her recent dive into Facebook’s virtual reality workplace: She got nauseous, so you don’t have to.
You play a part, too. We want to hear directly from you about your technology questions, big or small. You can help expand our journalism by telling us about the technology that’s failing you, or that you think warrants some classic Washington Post investigation. Email us at yourhelpdesk@washpost.com.
It’s time for your smartphones, apps, and social networks to work for you. And we’re here to help.
Sincerely,
Geoffrey A. Fowler