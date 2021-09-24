The vessel uses solar panels to draw energy from the sun, and an onboard generator kicks in automatically, when necessary, under cloudy conditions. But something caused a metal piece on the generator to fracture, forcing the vessel to rely solely on solar power, which wasn’t enough to complete the trip through rough seas and bad weather, according to an incident summary obtained by The Washington Post. Engineers replaced the generator and redesigned the metal part to prevent the problem from happening again, the report said.