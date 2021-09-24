Mosseri’s defense of Instagram last week struck a similar chord. To be fair, he was responding to a question in which Kafka compared the platform to cigarettes, asking if it should be similarly restricted or taken off the market. Mosseri rejected that comparison, pointing out that cigarettes lack the societal upsides of social media, and suggested cars as a more apt example. He also said in the interview that Facebook would welcome some forms of regulation, though “we think you have to be careful, because regulation can cause more problems.”