Proposed legislation in the United Kingdom could force social media companies to pay massive fines — up to 10 percent of global revenue — for harmful content on their platforms, including misinformation. And in India, the company is on a collision course with the government, which is also moving quickly to enact laws that could break encryption, which scrambles content of conversations so that no outsiders can read it. Facebook has placed big bets on encryption, which is already part of WhatsApp and being built into other services.