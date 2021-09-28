Amazon is expected to roll out new devices to stick Alexa and microphones in, like a wall-mounted Echo device with a screen, according to Bloomberg News. It’s also likely to announce new updates for its Ring line of security devices and generally push its products to create an Amazon-based smart home. The company recently announced new Amazon TVs and Kindles.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Pacific time/noon Eastern time, and we’ll be bringing you the news and analysis as they happen.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Here’s what to expect