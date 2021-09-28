It’s that time of the year again when Amazon launches its slate of updated hardware and services.

This year, the word on the street is that Alexa, Echos and Rings may all be getting their annual refresh on Tuesday.

Every fall, tech companies roll out new hardware ahead of the holiday shopping season. Amazon is known for packing in as many new features and gizmos as it can into its press event. They don’t all make it into customers’ hands — some are just conceptual or quickly scrapped, while others are sold but quickly forgotten about (looking at you, Alexa microwave). In the past, the company has used the event to unveil smart glasses, a security camera drone for inside the home and lots of speakers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the invite-only event will be virtual for a second year in a row.

Amazon is expected to roll out new devices to stick Alexa and microphones in, like a wall-mounted Echo device with a screen, according to Bloomberg News. It’s also likely to announce new updates for its Ring line of security devices and generally push its products to create an Amazon-based smart home. The company recently announced new Amazon TVs and Kindles.

The event began at 9 a.m. Pacific time/noon Eastern time, and we’ll be bringing you the news and analysis as they happen.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Here’s what you need to know

  • Amazon unveils a new smart thermostat for $59.99
  • There’s a 15-inch Echo on your wall that recognizes your face
  • Your Alexa requests may soon stay on your Echo