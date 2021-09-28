Every fall, tech companies roll out new hardware ahead of the holiday shopping season. Amazon is known for packing in as many new features and gizmos as it can into its press event. They don’t all make it into customers’ hands — some are just conceptual or quickly scrapped, while others are sold but quickly forgotten about (looking at you, Alexa microwave). In the past, the company has used the event to unveil smart glasses, a security camera drone for inside the home and lots of speakers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the invite-only event will be virtual for a second year in a row.