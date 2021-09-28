Amazon is expected to roll out new devices to stick Alexa and microphones in, like a wall-mounted Echo device with a screen, according to Bloomberg News. It’s also likely to announce new updates for its Ring line of security devices and generally push its products to create an Amazon-based smart home. The company recently announced new Amazon TVs and Kindles.
The event began at 9 a.m. Pacific time/noon Eastern time, and we’ll be bringing you the news and analysis as they happen.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Here’s what you need to know
Amazon’s smart thermostat has lots of competition on Amazon.com
In an oddly late move, Amazon is finally making its own Nest clone. The smart thermostat is made in combination with Honeywell and will cost $60, which is on the low end for options on Amazon.com. There are more than 300 results for “smart thermostat” on the site and the low-end prices cost between $80 and $120. That includes Honeywell smart thermostats, which already exist as well. It’s unclear why Amazon took so long to make this, but it fits with its plan to dominate the smart home and lock it into the Amazon ecosystem.
There’s a 15-inch Echo on your wall that recognizes your face
Amazon’s latest Echo Show device is supersized and packs some features that push privacy concerns right to the edge. The 15-inch Echo Show 15 is basically a wall-mounted television. It can be vertical or horizontal and is meant to be a hub for your family life. It has a new look that’s similar to a giant smartphone home screen, covered in widgets like the weather, a digital sticky note and your calendar. It can play TV shows, show family photos, and jot down your reminders.
But here is where it gets weird.
The camera in the Show can recognize you as you walk by, using on-device facial recognition, and change the display to show your own custom home screen. Amazon says the feature is opt-in and you can delete this “digital identity” at any time (yet another thing to do after a breakup). The microphone is always listening, but not just for the wake word “Alexa.” It can be set up to listen for common household noises like a fridge beeping and send you a reminder to shut it.
The device will cost $249 and will be available later this year.
Amazon doubles down on AI with new Echo
Amazon already leads the smart speaker market, with more than half of all devices shipped during the second quarter of 2021 equipped with the company’s Alexa voice assistant, according to data from IDC. By comparison, devices with Google Assistant comprise about 44 percent of that market, and devices with Apple’s Siri make up 8 percent.
But Google’s updates to its Nest smart cameras and doorbells in August lean into the company’s superior artificial intelligence capabilities, with algorithms that can identify events like package deliveries running right on the device.
Today, Amazon said that the Echo Show 15 — available for $249 later this year — comes with new AI features of its own, including the option to “teach” the Alexa voice assistant to recognize important events in your household, with computer vision and voice recognition processed on device.
Your Alexa requests may soon stay on your Echo
When you ask your Amazon Echo to play music by, say, Vulfpeck, a recording of your request gets ferried to Amazon’s cloud where it gets processed. But according to Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, that will soon change — for some people, anyway.
Amazon customers who use the company’s Echo Show 10 and the latest generation Echo smart speaker can “choose to have all their voice requests processed locally on the device,” Limp said, rather than fly off into the cloud. That’s apparently all thanks to Amazon’s AZ1 processor, a custom-designed silicon announced last year that was designed to make Alexa more responsive to your requests.
Limp also noted that Amazon is the first company to offer this more secure kind of voice recognition on smart speakers. Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant have similar on-device recognition capabilities, but they only work on smartphones for now.
Amazon’s device boss, Dave Limp, started at Apple
Running the show today is Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices & Services. He has been an executive in Amazon’s device group since 2010 and has a long history in developing consumer tech.
Limp began his career at Apple, working in the company’s PowerBook laptop division in the 1980s and ’90s. At the turn of the century, he joined interactive TV start-up Liberate Technologies, where he worked as chief strategy officer. As Liberate faded, Limp moved to Palm, the pioneering handheld digital assistant, working as its chief strategy officer.
Aside from Amazon’s Kindle devices, which predates his arrival, Limp has played a role in the development of nearly every piece of consumer hardware made by the e-commerce giant.
Amazon loves showing off hardware, but you may be in for a wait
Amazon will probably spend a little over an hour today unveiling a cavalcade of products and services it desperately hopes you’ll embrace. And if last year was any indication, it might be a while before some of them actually appear on the company’s (online) shelves.
In case you weren’t keeping count, three of the gadgets the company first showed off at its 2020 launch event haven’t materialized yet. The Ring Car Alarm was a tiny black dongle that plugs into your car’s OBD port — that’s usually under the steering wheel somewhere — and pings the Ring app if someone bumps the vehicle, breaks in or tries to tow it. The Ring Car Cam, meanwhile, monitors the inside of your car from its perch on your dashboard or windshield. Both were supposed to be released sometime in 2021, so who knows — maybe today’s the day they go on sale.
And the last thing Amazon hasn’t released yet? Its tiny, flying, home security camera drone, otherwise known as one of the weirdest things the company revealed in 2020. It was designed to fly around your home in a path you specify and keep an eye out for intruders — and burners you might have left on in the kitchen — but Ring founder Jamie Siminoff never confirmed when it would arrive on the market. Considering how creepy people seemed to find the concept, perhaps Amazon had the good sense to shelve it, but somehow we doubt it.
Amazon is selling devices to hook you on Amazon software and services
Amazon’s infomercial Tuesday morning may bear some similarities to the gadget-paloozas that tech rivals such as Apple hold annually.
But for Amazon, there’s an important difference: The company, for the most part, is aiming to make money when consumers use its devices, not when they buy them.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, dubbed that strategy the “Amazon Doctrine” when he introduced it nine years ago at an event rolling out the company’s Kindle tablet devices. The idea, at the time, was that Amazon sold Kindles at close to cost, then persuaded customers to buy books and videos for their devices.
“We don’t need you to be on the upgrade treadmill,” Bezos said at the 2012 event. “If we made our money when people bought the device, we’d be rolling out programs left and right to try to get you to upgrade.”
The model has no doubt evolved as Amazon has acquired hardware companies such as Ring, which makes video doorbells, and Eero, which makes home-networking gear. But Amazon’s Echo devices hook customers with the e-commerce giant’s $119-a-year Prime membership. Echo customers don’t need Prime membership, which offers shipping on most items at no additional cost.
But if Echo customers have it, they also get ad-free access to Amazon Music and streaming programs from Prime Video for their gadgets. And research has shown that Prime members spend nearly twice as much annually on Amazon as shoppers who don’t have Prime.