On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled a 15-inch wall-mounted version of its Echo Show screen that watches and listens to your home, as well as a robot with friendly eyes that rolls around to watch and listen. A flying indoor drone for watching and listening to your home that it previewed last year will soon go on sale. And the company showed a number of other new products and services that all monitor you in some way to figure out what you want, when you want it, and maybe if it’s something Amazon can sell you for it.