Amazon is expected to roll out new devices to stick Alexa and microphones in, like a wall-mounted Echo device with a screen, according to Bloomberg News. It’s also likely to announce new updates for its Ring line of security devices and generally push its products to create an Amazon-based smart home. The company recently announced new Amazon TVs and Kindles.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Pacific time/noon Eastern time, and we’ll be bringing you the news and analysis as they happen.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Here’s what you need to know
Amazon’s device boss, Dave Limp, started at Apple
Running the show today is Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices & Services. He has been an executive in Amazon’s device group since 2010 and has a long history in developing consumer tech.
Limp began his career at Apple, working in the company’s PowerBook laptop division in the 1980s and ’90s. At the turn of the century, he joined interactive TV start-up Liberate Technologies, where he worked as chief strategy officer. As Liberate faded, Limp moved to Palm, the pioneering handheld digital assistant, working as its chief strategy officer.
Aside from Amazon’s Kindle devices, which predates his arrival, Limp has played a role in the development of nearly every piece of consumer hardware made by the e-commerce giant.
Amazon loves showing off hardware, but you may be in for a wait
Amazon will probably spend a little over an hour today unveiling a cavalcade of products and services it desperately hopes you’ll embrace. And if last year was any indication, it might be a while before some of them actually appear on the company’s (online) shelves.
In case you weren’t keeping count, three of the gadgets the company first showed off at its 2020 launch event haven’t materialized yet. The Ring Car Alarm was a tiny black dongle that plugs into your car’s OBD port — that’s usually under the steering wheel somewhere — and pings the Ring app if someone bumps the vehicle, breaks in or tries to tow it. The Ring Car Cam, meanwhile, monitors the inside of your car from its perch on your dashboard or windshield. Both were supposed to be released sometime in 2021, so who knows — maybe today’s the day they go on sale.
And the last thing Amazon hasn’t released yet? Its tiny, flying, home security camera drone, otherwise known as one of the weirdest things the company revealed in 2020. It was designed to fly around your home in a path you specify and keep an eye out for intruders — and burners you might have left on in the kitchen — but Ring founder Jamie Siminoff never confirmed when it would arrive on the market. Considering how creepy people seemed to find the concept, perhaps Amazon had the good sense to shelve it, but somehow we doubt it.
Amazon is selling devices to hook you on Amazon software and services
Amazon’s infomercial Tuesday morning may bear some similarities to the gadget-paloozas that tech rivals such as Apple hold annually.
But for Amazon, there’s an important difference: The company, for the most part, is aiming to make money when consumers use its devices, not when they buy them.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, dubbed that strategy the “Amazon Doctrine” when he introduced it nine years ago at an event rolling out the company’s Kindle tablet devices. The idea, at the time, was that Amazon sold Kindles at close to cost, then persuaded customers to buy books and videos for their devices.
“We don’t need you to be on the upgrade treadmill,” Bezos said at the 2012 event. “If we made our money when people bought the device, we’d be rolling out programs left and right to try to get you to upgrade.”
The model has no doubt evolved as Amazon has acquired hardware companies such as Ring, which makes video doorbells, and Eero, which makes home-networking gear. But Amazon’s Echo devices hook customers with the e-commerce giant’s $119-a-year Prime membership. Echo customers don’t need Prime membership, which offers shipping on most items at no additional cost.
But if Echo customers have it, they also get ad-free access to Amazon Music and streaming programs from Prime Video for their gadgets. And research has shown that Prime members spend nearly twice as much annually on Amazon as shoppers who don’t have Prime.